Lance McCutcheon News: Returns to Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed McCutcheon to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

McCutcheon spent last offseason with the Jets but was amongst the team's final cuts before Week 1. He eventually signed with Pittsburgh's practice squad in October but was later let go in November. McCutcheon will try to earn a longer look this offseason. He appeared in 10 games for the Rams during the 2022 season but failed to catch any of his five targets.