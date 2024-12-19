Fantasy Football
Landon Dickerson Injury: Looking ok for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Dickerson (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, though his injury was labeled as knee/rest.

The offensive guard looks like he's trending toward playing in Sunday's showdown with the Commanders. Dickerson has started all 14 games for the Eagles in 2024, though he did suffer the knee injury during last week's win over the Steelers and leave the contest. If he's unable to suit up this week, Tyler Steen should see more snaps at left guard.

Landon Dickerson
Philadelphia Eagles
