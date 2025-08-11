Philadelphia's goal appears to be for Dickerson to potentially retake the field in time to face Dallas in Week 1, a matchup that will kick off the 2025 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 4. That recovery timetable is effectively a best-case scenario for the standout offensive lineman. In the meantime, with Kenyon Green (shoulder) dealing with a shoulder injury sustained during Philadelphia's 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals last Thursday, Matt Pryor and\/or rookie Trevor Keegan could get chance to handle first-team reps at guard.