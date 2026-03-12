Landon Dickerson headshot

Landon Dickerson News: Agrees to revised contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 10:30am

Dickerson and the Eagles agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36 million Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Dickerson was previously due $39 million over the next two seasons and can still hit that number with 2027 incentives. Additionally, the veteran offensive lineman will make roughly $15.7 million in 2026 and is no longer under contract in 2028. Following this revised contract, Dickerson is expected to remain the Eagles' top left guard during the 2026 season.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landon Dickerson
