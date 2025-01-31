Landon Dickerson News: Cleared for Super Bowl action

Dickerson (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.

Dickerson started at center in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders last Sunday, but he was injured in the win, and an injured Cam Jurgens had to step in and play 27 offensive snaps in relief. Both Jurgens and Dickerson are cleared to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.