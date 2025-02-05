Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Landon Dickerson headshot

Landon Dickerson News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Dickerson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Dickerson moved from left guard to center for the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, but he was forced to leave the game due to a knee injury. He was not tagged with an injury designation on this past Friday's injury report, and he relayed Wednesday that the only way he would not play in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs would be "getting carted off on a stretcher," per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dickerson will likely shift back to left guard as starting center Cam Jurgens (back) also managed to clear an injury tag for Sunday's clash.

Landon Dickerson
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now