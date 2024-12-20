Landon Dickerson News: Ready to rock
Dickerson (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.
Dickerson upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practice participation Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's moved past his knee injury enough to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. With the Alabama product back at full health, he's expected to serve as Philadelphia's top left guard in Week 16.
