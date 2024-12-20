Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Landon Dickerson headshot

Landon Dickerson News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 3:53pm

Dickerson (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.

Dickerson upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practice participation Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's moved past his knee injury enough to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. With the Alabama product back at full health, he's expected to serve as Philadelphia's top left guard in Week 16.

Landon Dickerson
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now