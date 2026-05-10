Landon Young News: Picked up by Jets
Young (ankle) signed with the Jets on Sunday.
Young appeared in 56 games with 12 starts over his first four seasons with the Saints, but he spent the entire 2025 campaign on IR with an ankle injury. The 2021 sixth-round pick was one of 31 tryout players during the Jets' rookie minicamp, and he is heading into his age-29 season.
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