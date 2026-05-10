Landon Young headshot

Landon Young News: Picked up by Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 11:39am

Young (ankle) signed with the Jets on Sunday.

Young appeared in 56 games with 12 starts over his first four seasons with the Saints, but he spent the entire 2025 campaign on IR with an ankle injury. The 2021 sixth-round pick was one of 31 tryout players during the Jets' rookie minicamp, and he is heading into his age-29 season.

Landon Young
New York Jets
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