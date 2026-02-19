Lane Johnson Injury: Returning for 14th season
Johnson (foot) said Thursday that he'll play for the Eagles in 2026, opting against retirement, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Johnson will turn 36 in May after missing the final eight games of the 2025 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury. It's unclear if he had surgery, with Thursday's report merely noting that he's continuing his rehab and working to get back to full strength. The future Hall of Famer is under contract through 2027 with the only NFL team he's ever known, ranking among the elite at his position for more than a decade. Even if he declines some after the foot injury, Johnson's decision to keep playing is probably good news for the fantasy value of QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley.
