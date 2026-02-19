Lane Johnson headshot

Lane Johnson Injury: Returning for 14th season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 8:26am

Johnson (foot) said Thursday that he'll play for the Eagles in 2026, opting against retirement, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Johnson will turn 36 in May after missing the final eight games of the 2025 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury. It's unclear if he had surgery, with Thursday's report merely noting that he's continuing his rehab and working to get back to full strength. The future Hall of Famer is under contract through 2027 with the only NFL team he's ever known, ranking among the elite at his position for more than a decade. Even if he declines some after the foot injury, Johnson's decision to keep playing is probably good news for the fantasy value of QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley.

Lane Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Johnson See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
2 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
38 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
41 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
41 days ago
DraftKings NFL: Wild Card Sunday DFS Breakdown
NFL
DraftKings NFL: Wild Card Sunday DFS Breakdown
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
41 days ago