Lane Johnson News: Ready to face Cleveland

Johnson (concussion) said Wednesday he's been fully cleared to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Johnson, coming out of the bye week, said he's fully cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Getting the veteran Pro Bowler back at right tackle will signify a notable boost for Philadelphia's offensive line, especially against a formidable Cleveland pass rush headlined by Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith.