Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson News: Ready to face Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Johnson (concussion) said Wednesday he's been fully cleared to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Johnson, coming out of the bye week, said he's fully cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Getting the veteran Pro Bowler back at right tackle will signify a notable boost for Philadelphia's offensive line, especially against a formidable Cleveland pass rush headlined by Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith.

Lane Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
