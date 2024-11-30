Laquon Treadwell News: Elevated for Week 13

The Colts elevated Treadwell from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots.

This is Treadwell's second elevation of the season. He was first elevated Week 10 against Buffalo and played seven snaps, all on special teams. The veteran wideout could get some offensive snaps Sunday against New England with Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) ruled out and Alec Pierce (foot) questionable to suit up.