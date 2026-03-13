Laquon Treadwell headshot

Laquon Treadwell News: Gets one-year deal with Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Treadwell and the Colts agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Treadwell opened the 2025 campaign on the Colts' practice squad before being signed to the active roster in early November. He was used almost exclusively on special teams and did not record a target across 10 regular-season games last year. Treadwell will likely reprise his role as a special teamer for the 2026 season.

Laquon Treadwell
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Laquon Treadwell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Laquon Treadwell See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
95 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
102 days ago
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
201 days ago
DFS NFL: Thursday Preseason Preview
NFL
DFS NFL: Thursday Preseason Preview
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
August 22, 2024
2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
July 27, 2024