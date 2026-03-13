Laquon Treadwell News: Gets one-year deal with Indy
Treadwell and the Colts agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Treadwell opened the 2025 campaign on the Colts' practice squad before being signed to the active roster in early November. He was used almost exclusively on special teams and did not record a target across 10 regular-season games last year. Treadwell will likely reprise his role as a special teamer for the 2026 season.
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