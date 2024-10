Tunsil (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Tunsil was a DNP on Wednesday, but at that time head coach DeMeco Ryans sounded confident he'd practice at some point and be ready to serve as the left tackle in Sunday's home game against Buffalo. Per Pro Football Focus, Tunsil has been responsible for 2.0 sacks and one hurry through four games and ranks ninth in the NFL in pass blocking.