Laremy Tunsil News: Pens two-year extension
The Commanders signed Tunsil (oblique) to a two-year, $60.2 million contract extension Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Tunsil's deal reportedly includes $32.5 million in a signing bonus and keeps the veteran left tackle under contract to defend the blindside of Jayden Daniels (elbow) until 2028. An oblique injury prevented Tunsil from suiting up for the final three games of the regular season, but he's expected to be fully healthy in time for OTAs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Laremy Tunsil See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Week 18 Odds Tracker: Best Odds and Line Movement66 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out66 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Laremy Tunsil See More