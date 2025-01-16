Larrell Murchison Injury: Designated to return from IR
The Rams designated Murchison (foot) to return from injured reserve Thursday.
Murchison has been on injured reserve since Oct. 5 after breaking his foot during practice. He'll be able to return to practice this week, but he would likely have to practice in full this week in order to have a chance at being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Eagles.
