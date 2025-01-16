Fantasy Football
Larrell Murchison headshot

Larrell Murchison Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

The Rams designated Murchison (foot) to return from injured reserve Thursday.

Murchison has been on injured reserve since Oct. 5 after breaking his foot during practice. He'll be able to return to practice this week, but he would likely have to practice in full this week in order to have a chance at being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Eagles.

Larrell Murchison
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
