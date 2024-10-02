Larrell Murchison Injury: Practice window opens

Murchison (arm) had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday.

Murchison has spent the first four weeks of the Rams' 2024 campaign on injured reserve due to an arm injury, but it now appears he could be nearing a return to the field. Los Angeles has 21 days to activate Murchison to its active roster before he reverts to IR. Once the NC State product has completely recovered from his arm issue, he's expected to serve as a rotational defensive lineman.