Larrell Murchison News: Back with Los Angeles

The Rams re-signed Murchison to a one-year contract Monday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Murchison was cut by the Rams ahead of Week 18 back in January after he appeared in 16 regular-season games. The 28-year-old will provide depth on the defensive line after recording eight tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the 2025 campaign.