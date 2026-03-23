Larrell Murchison News: Back with Los Angeles
The Rams re-signed Murchison to a one-year contract Monday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Murchison was cut by the Rams ahead of Week 18 back in January after he appeared in 16 regular-season games. The 28-year-old will provide depth on the defensive line after recording eight tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the 2025 campaign.
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