Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Larrell Murchison headshot

Larrell Murchison News: Spotted at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Murchison (foot) has been a participant in the Rams' offseason training activities.

Murchison broke his foot during practice last October and wasn't able to return from IR, though he was designated to return ahead of the Rams' divisional-round loss to Philadelphia. The veteran defensive tackle now appears to be back to health and is slated to serve as depth along the defensive line after re-signing with Los Angeles in mid-March.

Larrell Murchison
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now