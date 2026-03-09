Larry Borom News: Lands with Lions

Borom agreed to terms Monday on a contract with Detroit, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Borom will shore up the offensive tackle position for the Lions in the wake of Taylor Decker's release. That said, the veteran lineman may be better suited to a depth role than slotting in as a starter, leaving Detroit with further work to do in free agency and/or April's draft. Borom has started 38 of 63 regular-season appearances across five years in the NFL.