Larry Ogunjobi headshot

Larry Ogunjobi Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 1:16pm

Ogunjobi (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Ogunjobi played nine defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles in Steelers' Week 14 win over the Browns before exiting with a groin injury. Wednesday's DNP suggests Ogunjobi is likely at risk of missing additional time, so he'll need to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 15, when the Steelers travel to Philadelphia.

Larry Ogunjobi
Pittsburgh Steelers
