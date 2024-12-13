Larry Ogunjobi Injury: Out for Week 15

Ogunjobi (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The veteran defensive tackle from Charlotte didn't practice all week after sustaining a groin injury in Pittsburgh's Week 14 win over the Browns, so missing Sunday's contest comes as no surprise. Isaiahh Loudermilk will likely have an increased role with the Steelers' first-team defense in Ogunjobi's stead in Week 15.