Larry Ogunjobi headshot

Larry Ogunjobi Injury: Remains sidelined Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Ogunjobi (groin) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Ogunjobi will miss a second consecutive game due to the groin injury he suffered in Week 14 against the Browns. Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk are the top candidates to fill in for the starting defensive end. Ogunjobi's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Chiefs.

