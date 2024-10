Ogunjobi (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against Dallas, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Ogunjobi popped up on the Steelers' injury report Thursday due to a groin issue, but that doesn't appear to be bothering him enough to put his status for Sunday's game in question. In the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Colts, Ogunjobi tallied six tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks.