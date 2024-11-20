Laviska Shenault Injury: Day-to-day with oblique injury
Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Shenault (oblique) is considered day-to-day with an oblique injury and should be able to practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Shenault suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Seahawks' 20-17 win over the 49ers this past Sunday. The 2020 second-round pick wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he'll have two more chances this week to participate in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Across 10 regular-season games, Shenault has logged 449 yards and one touchdown while serving as the Seahawks' primary kick returner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now