Laviska Shenault Injury: Dealing with back issue

Shenault (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Shenault appears to be dealing with a back injury following the Seahawks' Week 6 loss to the 49ers, despite playing 21 total snaps (seven offensive and 14 on special teams) and returning a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. His participation Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Week 7, when the Seahawks travel to Atlanta.