Laviska Shenault headshot

Laviska Shenault Injury: Dealing with back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 16, 2024 at 3:57pm

Shenault (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Shenault appears to be dealing with a back injury following the Seahawks' Week 6 loss to the 49ers, despite playing 21 total snaps (seven offensive and 14 on special teams) and returning a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. His participation Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Week 7, when the Seahawks travel to Atlanta.

Laviska Shenault
Seattle Seahawks
