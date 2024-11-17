Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Laviska Shenault headshot

Laviska Shenault Injury: Injures oblique against 49ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 1:40pm

Shenault is doubtful to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against San Francisco due to an oblique injury.

Shenault was hurt in the first quarter and appears unlikely to return. He's been a minor part of Seattle's passing game this season but has been impactful as a kick returner, and he scored a touchdown on a 97-yard kickoff return in the first meeting against the 49ers in Week 6. Kenny McIntosh and Dee Williams will likely be back for kickoffs while Shenault is out.

Laviska Shenault
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now