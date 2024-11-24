Laviska Shenault Injury: Not able to play Week 12

Shenault (back) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

Shenault was hurt in last Sunday's win over San Francisco and sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday before returning with a full session Friday. Despite his ability to participate in that final practice, the special-teams ace won't be able to suit up against the Cardinals. Shenault's absence will most impact Seattle's return game, and Dee Williams will likely be asked to handle kickoff returns in the former's stead.