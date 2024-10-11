Laviska Shenault News: Returns kick for touchdown

Shenault returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in Thursday's 36-24 loss to the 49ers. He finished with 189 return yards.

Shenault lost a fumble on a kickoff return earlier in the game, but he made up for the mistake with a key kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter to keep the Seahawks in the game. The 2020 second-round pick has just four catches for 26 yards this season, but his special-teams acumen will remain beneficial for the Seahawks.