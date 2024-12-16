Laviska Shenault News: Reverts to practice squad
Shenault reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Shenault was elevated to the Chargers' roster for the second week in a row, failing to record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense and 13 snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay. The wide receiver appears to be in line to be elevated again for Thursday night's matchup with the Broncos.
Laviska Shenault
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now