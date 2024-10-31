Lavonte David Injury: Dealing with multiple injuries

David (ankle/chest) was a DNP during Thursday's practice.

David was forced to exit this past Sunday's game against the Falcons due to an ankle injury. It appears he's also dealing with a chest issue, and his practice participation over the next two days will indicate whether he'll be able to play against the Chiefs on Monday. If David cannot play, J.J. Russell or Antonio Grier could get the start at inside linebacker alongside K.J. Britt