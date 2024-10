David (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

David had seven tackles (four solo) before leaving in the second half of Sunday's game. He went back to the locker room after being checked on by trainers, and while he's sidelined, Antonio Grier and J.J. Russell should see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter K.J. Britt.