Lavonte David Injury: Tampa or bust
David's agent says that he will either play for the Bucs in 2026 or retire, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
David underwent surgery to clean up his knee and is debating retirement. If he does decide to play in 2026, it will only be for the organization with which he has a long-standing relationship. His decision is expected to be made soon.
