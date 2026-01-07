David played 17 games for the third time in the last four seasons, once again serving as the iron man of the Buccaneers' defense in his age-35 season. The standout linebacker recorded at least nine tackles on six occasions, and he posted multiple sacks and forced fumbles for the second consecutive campaign while eclipsing the 100-tackle mark for the fourth straight season as well. David played the 2025 season on a one-year, $9 million deal, and it remains to be seen if he and the team will come to terms on extending their working relationship for a 15th season.