Lavonte David News: Another standout season in books
David posted 122 tackles (76 solo), including 5.5 sacks, six defensed passes, including his first interception since the 2020 season, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.
David was his usual stalwart self while playing in every regular-season game for the second time in the last three seasons, and he also totaled eight tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 68 snaps in the wild-card loss to the Commanders. The seemingly ageless linebacker played the 2024 campaign on a one-year, $8.5 million contract, and given he's still clearly productive at age 34, it wouldn't be surprising to see David re-up with the Buccaneers yet again, even if it's just for another season.
