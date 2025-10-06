The elder statesman of the Buccaneers defense was in vintage form Sunday, sharing the team lead in tackles with Jacob Parrish and recording his first interception of the season at a critical moment. David got hold of a deflected Sam Darnold pass intended for Cooper Kupp at the Seahawks' 38-yard line with just under a minute remaining, setting Tampa Bay up in prime position for what would eventually be a game-winning field goal. The indefatigable David isn't showing any signs of slowing down early in his age-35 season, already posting at three tallies of at least nine stops and playing every single defensive snap against Seattle.