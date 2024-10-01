Fantasy Football
Lavonte David News: Disruptive in Week 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 1, 2024

David tallied eight tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, defensed a pass and forced a fumble in Sunday's 33-16 victory versus the Eagles.

David's first sack came late in the third quarter and resulted in a Jalen Hurts fumble that was recovered by the Buccaneers. The veteran linebacker brought down Hurts again on Philadelphia's next drive, which ended with an Eagles punt. David is on pace for another campaign of triple-digit tackles, as he has 29 stops through four weeks.

Lavonte David
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
