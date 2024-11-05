Lavonte David News: Eight tackles vs. Kansas City
David finished Monday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs with eight tackles (five solo).
David played every single defensive snap Monday, and he has logged at least eight combined tackles in six of his last seven outings. Through the first nine games of the regular season, David has logged 64 tackles (40 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles.
