Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lavonte David headshot

Lavonte David News: Eight tackles vs. Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

David finished Monday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs with eight tackles (five solo).

David played every single defensive snap Monday, and he has logged at least eight combined tackles in six of his last seven outings. Through the first nine games of the regular season, David has logged 64 tackles (40 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Lavonte David
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now