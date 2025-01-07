Fantasy Football
Lavonte David

Lavonte David News: Standout showing in Week 18 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:26pm

David posted nine tackles (four solo) and defensed a pass in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

David finished second on the team in tackles behind cornerback Josh Hayes, eclipsing the 120-tackle mark for the third straight season in the process. The seemingly ageless linebacker enjoyed another highly productive campaign in 2024, suiting up for all 17 games and posting 122 tackles (76 solo), including 5.5 sacks, six defensed passes, including his first interception since the 2020 season, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. David will continue to be an integral part of the Buccaneers' defense in Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Commanders.

Lavonte David
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
