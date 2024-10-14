Fantasy Football
Lavonte David News: Tallies nine stops in Week 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

David registered nine tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 51-27 victory versus the Saints on Sunday.

David came into Sunday with exactly eight tackles in three straight games, and he went one above that number to finish with a season-high nine stops against New Orleans. The linebacker also recorded his third sack of the campaign, all of which have come over the past three weeks. David is on pace to easily surpass his career-best mark of 7.0 sacks established in 2013.

