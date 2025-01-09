Lavonte David News: Upgrades to full practice Thursday

David (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

David was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury he likely picked up during the Buccaneers' Week 18 win over the Saints, during which he played every defensive snap and finished with nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defense. Unless he suffers a setback over the next few days, David should be good to go against the Commanders in Sunday's NFC wild-card round clash. David posted 122 combines tackles in 17 regular-season games, which is the 11th time in his 13-year NFL career that he has recorded at least 100 tackles in a season.