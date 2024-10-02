Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lawrence Cager headshot

Lawrence Cager Injury: Let go with injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 7:18am

The Giants cut Cager (undisclosed) from the practice squad injured list Tuesday with an injury settlement, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Cager was placed on the Giants' practice squad injured list Sept. 24 due to an unspecified injury. With the injury settlement, he'll be able to join a team in need of tight end depth once healthy. Cager played in 11 regular-season games for the Giants in 2023 and finished with four catches (on five targets) for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrence Cager
 Free Agent
More Stats & News