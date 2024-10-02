Lawrence Cager Injury: Let go with injury settlement

The Giants cut Cager (undisclosed) from the practice squad injured list Tuesday with an injury settlement, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Cager was placed on the Giants' practice squad injured list Sept. 24 due to an unspecified injury. With the injury settlement, he'll be able to join a team in need of tight end depth once healthy. Cager played in 11 regular-season games for the Giants in 2023 and finished with four catches (on five targets) for 36 yards and one touchdown.