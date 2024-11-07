Layden Robinson News: Past ankle issue
Robinson (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant on the Patriots' injury report Thursday.
Robinson was sidelined in Week 8 against the Jets due to an ankle injury, but he was able to play through the issue this past Sunday against the Titans. He appears to be fully past the ankle injury, and barring any setbacks, Robinson should start at right guard against the Bears on Sunday.
