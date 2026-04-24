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Lee Hunter News: Picked up by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:25pm

The Panthers selected Hunter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

Carolina traded up to the 49th overall pick with Minnesota in order to draft Hunter (6-foot-3, 318 pounds), an indication that the team considers upgrading from incumbent nose tackle Bobby Brown. There are no questions about Hunter's size or ability to stuff the run, but his lack of explosiveness -- having posted the worst vertical of the 2026 NFL Combine (21.5 inches) -- gesture toward limitations as a pass rusher. Hunter will turn 24 years old in advance of training camp and boasts the collegiate experience to contribute right out of the gate as a rookie.

Lee Hunter
Carolina Panthers
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