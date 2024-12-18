Fantasy Football
Leki Fotu headshot

Leki Fotu Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 3:08pm

The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Fotu (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Fotu was placed on injured reserve Oct. 31 due to a knee injury. It was his stint on IR, but he is progressing towards returning for Sunday's game against the Rams after logging a full practice Wednesday. Fotu has tallied three tackles (one solo) across two regular-season games.

Leki Fotu
New York Jets
