The Jets opened Fotu's (hamstring) practice window Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Fotu began the campaign on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during the preseason. The defensive tackle has since improved and was able to log a full practice session Wednesday. New York has 21 days to add Fotu to its active roster, at which point the 26-year-old will be eligible to return to game action.