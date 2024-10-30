Leki Fotu Injury: Missing Week 9
Fotu (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.
It's not surprising that Fotu will be sidelined Thursday night, as the 26-year-old defensive tackle didn't practice all week after missing the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Patriots due to a knee injury. Solomon Thomas is expected to see additional reps as a rotational defensive tackle with Fotu missing Week 9.
