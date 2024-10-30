Fantasy Football
Leki Fotu headshot

Leki Fotu Injury: Missing Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Fotu (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.

It's not surprising that Fotu will be sidelined Thursday night, as the 26-year-old defensive tackle didn't practice all week after missing the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Patriots due to a knee injury. Solomon Thomas is expected to see additional reps as a rotational defensive tackle with Fotu missing Week 9.

New York Jets
