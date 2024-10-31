Leki Fotu Injury: Placed on IR with knee injury

The Jets placed Fotu (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Fotu will be placed on injured reserve for a second time this season, this time due to a knee injury. He missed the first five games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury he sustained in training camp, but he was able to suit up for Weeks 6 and 7 and logged three tackles (one solo) over that span. His placement on IR means Fotu will have to miss at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return will be Week 14 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 8. In Fotu's absence, Leonard Taylor and Soloman Thomas will serve as the Jets' rotational defensive tackles behind starters Javon Kinlaw and Quinnen Williams.