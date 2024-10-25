Leki Fotu Injury: Will not suit up Week 8

Fotu (knee) has been deemed out for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Fotu began the campaign on IR due to a hamstring injury but was able to return ahead of Week 6. However, the defensive lineman didn't practice at all this week, and he'll miss his sixth game of the season this Sunday. The Jets have a quick turnaround for Week 9 with a Thursday night game against Houston, so Fotu could be in danger of missing that contest as well.