Leki Fotu Injury: Won't come off IR in Week 17

Fotu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle against Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Fotu has been on injured reserve since Oct. 31 due to a knee injury. He was designated to return Dec. 18 but didn't get activated ahead of last Sunday's game against the Rams. With Fotu being held out again this Sunday, his final chance to play this season will come in Week 18 versus Miami.