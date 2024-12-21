Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leki Fotu headshot

Leki Fotu Injury: Won't return Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Fotu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Fotu has been on IR with a knee injury since Oct. 31, and the Jets opened his 21-day window to return to practice Wednesday. He was also a full participant during Wednesday's session, though it appears he'll need some more time before getting back to full game shape. Fotu's next opportunity to play will come Sunday, Dec. 29 versus Buffalo.

Leki Fotu
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now