Leki Fotu Injury: Won't return Week 16

Fotu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Fotu has been on IR with a knee injury since Oct. 31, and the Jets opened his 21-day window to return to practice Wednesday. He was also a full participant during Wednesday's session, though it appears he'll need some more time before getting back to full game shape. Fotu's next opportunity to play will come Sunday, Dec. 29 versus Buffalo.